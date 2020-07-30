Karunya Plus Lottery Result For KN 327 Tickets Soon. First Prize Rs 80 Lakh

Karunya Plus Lottery result for tickets KN 327 will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announce the Karunya Plus Lottery results today. The Karunya Plus Lottery result for tickets KN 327 will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The Directorate of State Lotteries in Kerala had decided to conduct the weekly lottery draws in alternate days till December. According to this plan, the draw for Karunya lottery will be held next on Saturday. Next week, Kerala lottery results for WIN WIN, Akshaya and Nirmal will be held. The Pournami lottery draw has been suspended till December end, an official from the Kerala Lotteries had confirmed to NDTV.

The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya Plus Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh. When the Karunya Plus draw was held last, the first prize has been awarded to ticket number PD 226176 which was sold at Alappuzha district.

The second prize of Rs 10 lakh was awarded to ticket number PL 425738 sold at Kozhikode district.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Karunya Plus lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh and the third prize will be given to 12 tickets.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held after a week, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

