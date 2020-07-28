Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result For SS 219 Kerala Lotteries Soon. First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi lottery (SS-220) will be released keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala lottery results for this week's Sthree Sakthi lottery (SS-220) will be released online on Tuesday evening. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results carry a first prize of Rs 75 lakh and it will be given to a ticket sold in the state recently. The Kerala lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40. The results are expected to be released by 4.30 pm for the draw starts at 3.15 pm at Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State Lotteries will be holding three draws from this week onwards, an official had told NDTV. With its plan to conduct Kerala lottery draw in alternate days, out of the total seven weekly lotteries, the Directorate of State Lotteries will be organising Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday and Karunya on Saturdays.

"Kearla Lotteris will conduct weekly draws in alternate day from next week. The draws will be held for Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday and Karunya on Saturdays," Anil Bhasker, Publicity Officer, Directorate of State Lotteries told NDTV.

"Next week, WIN WIN on Monday, Akshaya on Wednesday and Nirmal on Friday draw will be held," he added.

This new sequence has been kept for July and August. The Kerala Lotteries has cancelled the Pournami scheme till December end. So that, there will be no draw on Sundays.

The Directorate has decided to distribute 48 lakh tickets of all lotteries.