Kerala Lotteries Reschedules Weekly Draws. Details Here

Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala State Lotteries will be holding three draws from this week onwards, an official told NDTV. With its plan to conduct Kerala lottery draw in alternate days, out of the total seven weekly lotteries, the Directorate of State Lotteries will be organising Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday and Karunya on Saturdays. The Kerala lottery results for this week's Sthree Sakthi lottery will be released online on Tuesday evening. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

"Kearla Lotteris will conduct weekly draws in alternate day from next week. The draws will be held for Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday and Karunya on Saturdays," Anil Bhasker, Publicity Officer, Directorate of State Lotteries told NDTV.

"Next week, WIN WIN on Monday, Akshaya on Wednesday and Nirmal on Friday draw will be held," he added.

This new sequence has been kept for July and August. The Kerala Lotteries has cancelled the Pournami scheme till December end. So that, there will be no draw on Sundays.

The Directorate has decided to distribute 48 lakh tickets of all lotteries.

Kerala State Lotteries conduct lottery business for first prize worth Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh. Currently, Karunya lottery carries the highest first prize.

The draw process on a normal lottery day begins after 3 pm and the final results are released online at 4.30 pm.

Kerala Lotteries sells a single ticket for Rs 40. Apart from the first prizes, the Kerala lottery results also carry second prizes of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for various lotteries.

Apart from this, there are third prizes worth Rs 1 lakh along with other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.