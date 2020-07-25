Karunya Lottery Result For KR 458 From Kerala Lotteries Today. Details Here

Karunya lottery result for KR 458: Kerala lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya lottery result for KR 458: Draw for Karunya Lottery result for or KR $58 series issued by the Director, Kerala State Lotteries of Government of Kerala, will be conducted today. The Kerala lottery result for Karunya weekly lottery will be announced at 4.30 pm today evening. The draw process will start from 3.00 pm for the Karunya Lottery results which carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 Lakh. The Karunya lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. Karunya lottery also has a third prize worth Rs 1 lakh. The third prize will be given to 12 tickets sold across the state. Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100. Consolation prize will be awarded to 11 tickets.

The draw for today's Karunya lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Yesterday, the Kerala government released the Nirmal lottery results which carries a first prize of Rs Rs 70 lakh.

Next lottery draw after the Karunay lottery will be held on Monday by the Kerala government for WIN WIN.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Next Karunya lottery draw will be held on July 25, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Karunya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

The Karunya lottery tickets were sold for Rs 40 by various agencies registered with the Kerala State Lotteries across Kerala.

Apart from Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

