Nirmal Lottery Result For NR 183 Today From Kerala Lotteries

Nirmal lottery result for NR 183 will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result for NR 183: Draw for Nirmal Lottery result for or NR 183 series issued by the Director, Kerala State Lotteries of Government of Kerala will be conducted today. The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal weekly lottery will be announced at 4.30 pm today evening. The Nirmal Lottery results will be announced for first prize of Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 Lakh. The Nirmal lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Yesterday, the Kerala government released the Karunya Plus lottery results which carries a first prize of Rs Rs 80 lakh.

The Nirmal lottery tickets were sold for Rs 40 by various agencies registered with the Kerala State Lotteries across Kerala.

Tomorrow, the Kerala government will conduct the draw for Karunya weekly lottery.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Nirmal lottery also has a second prize of Rs 10 lakh and third prize worth Rs 1 lakh. The third prize will be given to 12 tickets sold across the state.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Consolation prize will be awarded to 11 tickets.

Next Nirmal lottery draw will be held on July 24, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Nirmal lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

