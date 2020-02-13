Rs 70 Lakh Karunya Plus Lottery Result Of Kerala Lotteries Today

Karunya Plus result will be released on the official portal of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus lottery result: Kerala government will announce the Karunya Plus Lottery results today. The Karunya Plus Lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya Plus Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh. Yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Akshaya lottery results and the first prize of Rs 60 Lakh was awarded to ticket number AS 103302 which was sold at Idukki district.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lottery released the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results and the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 was awarded to ticket number SN 202108 which was sold at Kannur district.

Last week, Karunya Lottery scheme's first prize was awarded to ticket number PF 584995. The winning Karunya Plus lottery ticket was sold at Kannur district.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Karunya Plus lottery also has a second prize of Rs 5 lakh and third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on February 13, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

On Monday, the Kerala State Lotteries released the Kerala Christmas-New Year pumper lottery result and the first prize of Rs 12 crore was awarded to ticket number ST 269609 which was sold at Wayanad district.

On the same day, the Kerala Lotteries also released the WIN WIN results and the first prize of Rs 6,500,000 (or 65 Lakh) was awarded to ticket number WO 800754 which was sold at Malappuram district.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

