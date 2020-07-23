Kerala Lottery Result: KN 326 Karunya Plus Result Soon. Details Here

Karunya Plus lottery results for KN 326 will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will conduct the Karunya Plus lottery draw for KN 326 tickets today at Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya Plus lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh. This weekly lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya Plus lottery KN 326 tickets will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, at keralalotteries.com. The Karunya Plus lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today.

Karunya Plus lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40 across the state through registered agencies of Kerala State Lotteries.

Karunya Plus lottery also carries a third prize worth Rs 1 lakh. This prize will be given to 12 tickets.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

"The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days," a Kerala lottery result statement said.

"Next Karunya Plus Lottery Draw will be held on 23/07/2020 at GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM," the Kerala State Lotteries said last week.

Kerala lottery result for Akshaya lottery was released yesterday.

The result for Sthree Sakthi weekly scheme was released day before yesterday.

Karunya Plus lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya Plus lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya Plus lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Karunya, Pournami, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN.

Kerala State Lotteries will conduct Nirmal lottery draw tomorrow.