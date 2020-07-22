Akshaya Lottery Result: AK 455 Kerala Lottery Result Today. Details Here

AK 455 Akshaya Lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala government's Directorate of State Lotteries will release the Akshaya Lottery results today. The Akshaya lottery results will be released for the ticket AK 455. The Akshaya Lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Thiruvananthapuram. The Akshaya lottery carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and it will be awarded to one ticket. The first prize will be awarded to only some series of tickets announced by the Directorate.

Second prize of the Akshaya lottery results will also be awarded to a ticket. The prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. This prize is common to all series of tickets.

Yesterday, Kerala Lottery, a state government enterprises, released the the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results.

Before that the Kerala Lotteries released WIN WIN and Karunya lottery results recently.

According to an official Kerala Lottery result statement released by the Kerala State Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

This lottery is also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for ten tickets is also given in the Akshaya Lottery scheme.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Karunya Plus.

