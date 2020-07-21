Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result For SS 219 Kerala Lotteries' Tickets Soon

Kerala Lottery results for SS 219 Sthree Sakthi lottery will be released @ keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala finance department will release the Sthree Sakthi lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Sthree Sakthi lottery for tickets sold for series SS 219 will be published for the on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Sthree Sakthi lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 (or 75 Lakh) and the first prize was awarded to ticket number SR 223105 last week which was at Thiruvananthapuramdistrict. The Kerala Lottery results for Sthree Sakthi lottery will be released at keralalotteries.com.

"The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days," according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises.

"Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery Draw will be held on 21/07/2020 at GORKY BHAVAN, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM," the Kerala Lotteries said in a statement last week.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery also has a second prize of Rs .10 lakh and it was awarded to ticket number SN 294917 sold at Ernakulam district.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery also carries a third prize of Rs 5,000 which will be awarded to 18 numbers.

Apart from this, WIN WIN lottery also carries various other prizes Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Yesterday, the Kerala State Lotteries released the WIN WIN results.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: Direct link

Check the Sthree Sakthi lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Sthree Sakthi lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

