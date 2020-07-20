WIN WIN Lottery Result For Draw W574 From Kerala Lotteries Today

WIN WIN lottery result for W574 will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery results: Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will release the WIN WIN lottery results for W574 tickets today. The result of WIN WIN will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN result will be held at Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram today and the first prize for this scheme is Rs 7,500,000. WIN Win lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 500,000. On Saturday, the Kerala Lotteries released the Karunya results.

The WIN WIN lottery also carries a third prize worth Rs 12 lakh and same will be awarded to 12 various tickets sold across the state. Each ticket holder will get Rs 1 lakh as third prize.

Apart from this, WIN WIN lottery also carries various other prizes worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Before Karunya, the Kerala Lottery had also released the Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Sthree Sakthi results last week.

According to the official Kerala ottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries. the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

