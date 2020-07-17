Kerala Lottery Result For NR 181 Nirmal Scheme Soon. Details Here

Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 181 draw will be released at keralalotteries.com

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala lottery result of the Kerala State Lotteries will be released today. The Nirmal weekly lottery result will be released today for NR 181 tickets sold recently. The Nirmal Lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com today evening. The draw for Nirmal NR 181 lottery will be held at Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram and the results will be released online after 4.30 pm. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or 70 lakh. This lottery also carry a second prize of Rs 10 Lakh which will be awarded to one ticket. Yesterday, the Kerala State Lotteries released the Karunya Plus lottery results.

In Nirmal lottery, a third prize of Rs 100,000 will be given to 12 different tickets sold at various districts in Kerala.

According a statement released by the Kerala State Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

In a related development recently, Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Friday morning lottery results which carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

Nirmal lottery results: Direct link

Check the Nirmal lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Nirmal lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Nirmal lottery results:

Visit the official website

Click on the results link

On next page open, click on the Nirmal lottery results' link

Check your Nirmal lottery results from the PDF open next

