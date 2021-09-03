Nirmal Lottery Result For NR240 Tickets Today; Rs 70 Lakh First Prize

Nirmal lottery result carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh

Kerala lottery result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (also known as Kerala Lotteries) will release the Nirmal lottery results for this week anytime soon. The NR 240 ticket results of the Nirmal lottery from the Kerala State Lottery will be released online at 4.30 pm today evening with the complete list of prize winners. This lottery carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Last week, the first prize was awarded to a ticket sold in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram while the second prize was awarded to a ticket sold in neighboring Attingal in the same district.

The Nirmal lottery result list will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

According to an official statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise functioning under the state finance ministry, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

The Directorate release the Karunya Plus results yesterday.

Kerala State lotteries hadn't made loss since its inception. The weekly tickets are sold for Rs 40 and the bumper tickets are sold for Rs 200 + in the state.

In 1967, the total revenue from lottery sales was only Rs 20 lakhs which witnessed a whopping increase to reach Rs 625.74 crores in 2009- 2010 and Rs 557.69 crores in 2010-2011 ( from only one weekly lottery from September 2010 to March 2011 and six bumper lotteries), according to the official website of Kerala State Lotteries.

Also the profit too had grown substantially to reach Rs. 114.7 crores in 2009-2010 and Rs. 92.02 in 2010-2011 (even after reduction in the number of weekly lotteries) from meagre Rs. 14 lakhs.

In 2016-17 financial year, the Kerala Lotteries recorded a revenue of Rs 7394.91 crores and a profit of Rs 1691.05 crore.

