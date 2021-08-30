Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN Lottery W631 Results Soon; Direct Link Here

The Kerala Lottery results will be released atkeralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises functioning under the finance ministry, will release the WIN WIN Lottery results today. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today afternoon. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Lottery result of Nirmal lottery was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries on Friday. The Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN lottery carries a first prize of Rs 75,00,000.

WIN Win also carries a second prize of Rs 5,00,000.

Kerala lottery results will be released for W631 tickets today.

WIN WIN lottery result: Direct link

Check the Kerala lottery result for WIN WIN lottery from the direct link given here:

Check the Pournami WIN WIN Lottery results from this direct link

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries also conducts bumper lottery schemes apart from these weekly draws. It will conduct the draw for Kerala Onam bumper on September 19.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results