Kerala Lottery Results For NR239 Nirmal Lottery Today. Rs 70 Lakh First Prize

Nirmal lottery result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal daily scheme today. The Directorate, in a statement has announced that it will not conduct draw for the Karunya on Saturday keeping in view of the COVID situation in Kerala. The Kerala lottery result for Akshaya tickets were released on Thursday.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete list of Nirmal lottery results online after 4.30 PM on Friday. This result (Nirmal lottery result for the draws being conducted on Fridays) will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The Nirmal lottery result is being released for NR239 tickets on this Friday. The Nirmal lottery carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. Apart from this, there are several other prizes for this weekly draw of which the tickets are sold for Rs 40.

Nirmal lottery results: Direct link

Check the Nirmal lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Nirmal lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Nirmal lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN these days.

Nirmal lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

