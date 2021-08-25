Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery Result Today. Rs 70 Lakh First Prize

This Kerala lottery results carry a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and second prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Lottery results: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will conduct the draw for AK512 Akshaya lottery results today. The Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com today evening. The draw will be conducted at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiuravananthapuram at 3.00 pm and the cumulative results for all prizes will be published online at 4.30 pm. The Akshaya lottery results will be released for all series of tickets including AN, AO, AP, AR, AS, AT, AU, AV, AW, AX, AY and AZ.

This Kerala lottery results carry a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and second prize of Rs 5 lakh.

A third prize of Rs 1 lakh each will be given to 12 tickets.

This Akshaya lottery ticket is being sold for Rs 40 across the state by registered agencies and ticket sellers.

This is the first draw of Kerala lottery results this week as the Directorate had announced holiday on Monday in view of Onam celebrations in the state.

Akshaya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Akshaya lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN these days.

Akshaya lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

