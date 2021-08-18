Akshaya Lottery Result For AK 510 Tickets Today. Rs 70 Lakh First Prize

Akshaya lottery result will be released soon keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala government will release the Akshaya Lottery results today. The result of Akshaya lottery number AK 510 will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 and a second prize of Rs 5,00,000.

Rs 1,00,000 third prize will be given to 12 tickets each, according to an official release from the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries day before, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

This lottery is also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for ten tickets has also been given in the Akshaya Lottery.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Karunya Plus.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Karunya Plus lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Karunya Plus lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Karunya Plus lottery result from next page open

