Kerala State Lotteries' WIN WIN Lottery Results Today; Rs 75 Lakh First Prize

Kerala lottery result for WIN WIN 629 tickets will be released soon

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will release the W629 WIN WIN lottery results today. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today afternoon, according to a statement released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The Kerala lottery results will be released on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Lottery result of Nirmal lottery was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries on Friday. The Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 and a second prize of Rs 500,000. The Kerala lottery result for W627 tickets was released last Monday.

The Kerala lottery results for Akshaya tickets will be released day after tomorrow, on Wednesday.

The WWIN WIN lottery also has a third prize of Rs 12 lakh which will be distributed among 12 ticket holders.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus. Due to the lockdown restrictions, the Kerala Lotteries ran three or four draws weekly earlier, however, the number of daily draws have been increased now.

States like Sikkim, West Bengal, Punjab and Nagaland also run government-controlled lottery schemes. Sikkim lottery results will be released on sikkimlotteries.com.

WIN WIN lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

WIN WIN lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

WIN WIN lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

When to collect the prize money?

PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Click here for more Lottery Results News