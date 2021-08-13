Kerala Lottery Results For NR237 Nirmal Lottery Today. Rs 70 Lakh First Prize

Nirmal lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com

Kerala lottery result: Results for the NR237 Nirmal Lottery draw will be released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries today. The Nirmal lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com for the draw that will be held at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram today afternoon. This is the final Kerala lottery results for this week. Next week, the Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprise working under the finance ministry will conduct draws for WIN WIN, Nirmal and Akshaya weekly schemes. Live draws of the Nirmal lottery results will be broadcast on selected Malayalam television stations.

The Nirmal lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40 across Kerala state and NR237 tickets carry a first prize of Rs 70 lakh.

The Kerala lottery tickets or Bhagyakkuri tickets are sold across the by registered lottery agencies in which the ticket sellers get Rs 6 per ticket.

In Nirmal lottery results, there are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh prizes as second and third respectively. Third prize of Rs 12 lakh will be awarded to 12 different tickets after the draw.

The complete list of Nirmal lottery results will be released online at 4.30 pm today.

Nirmal lottery result: Direct link

Check the Nirmal lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Nirmal lottery results direct link



The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries conduct 7 weekly draws normally, but, the number of weekly draws has come down to three due to the lockdown restrictions.

Apart from its weekly draws -- WIN WIN on Monday, Sthree Sakthi on Tuesday, Akshaya on Wednesday, Karunya Plus on Thursday, Nirmal on Friday, Karunya on Saturday and Pournami on Sunday --, the Kerala State Lotteries conduct bumper lottery schemes like Christmas-New Year, Vishu, Onam and Deepawali.

States like Sikkim, Punjab and West Bengal also run government lottery schemes.

