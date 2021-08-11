Kerala State Lotteries To Release AK 510 Akshaya Lottery Results Today

Akshaya lottery result will be published on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: The Akshaya lottery results of the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will be released today afternoon. This is the second lottery draw being held by the Directorate in this week. Next draw, for the Nirmal lottery, will be held on Friday. The AK510 tickets draw will be held at 3.00 pm at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram and the cumulative results will be released online at 4.30. The Akshaya lottery results will be published on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The Akshaya lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh will also be awarded for these tickets.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

This lottery is also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Karunya Plus.

The Directorate released the WIN WIN lottery results for W628 tickets on Monday.

