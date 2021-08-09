WIN WIN Lottery Result Today For Rs 75 Lakh First Prize. Details Here

Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the WIN WIN lottery results today for the W628 tickets. The WIN WIN lottery results will be released today afternoon. This lottery carries a first prize of Rs 75 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 lakh. This WIN WIN lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com. The draw will be held at 3.00 pm at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananathapuram.

The WIN WIN lottery tickets are sold across the state for Rs 40. A third prize of Rs 12 lakh will be distributed among 12 people.

The Kerala lottery results for WIN WIN tickets will be released for WA, WB, WC, WD, WE, WF, WG, WH, WJ, WK, WL and WM series printed by the Directorate.

Last week, the State Lotteries had conducted the draw for Nirmal, Akshaya and WIN WIN lotteries respectively on Friday, Wednesday and Monday.

This week also, the Kerala State Lotteries will hold draws for WIN WIN, Akshaya and Nirmal weekly schemes, according to a statement released by the Directorate.

WIN WIN lottery results: Direct link

Check the WIN WIN lottery results from the direct link provided here:

WIN WIN lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

WIN WIN lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Click here for more Lottery Results News