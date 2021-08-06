Nirmal Lottery Result Today For Rs 70 Lakh First Prize; Details Here

The Kerala Lottery results will be released online atkeralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, a financial enterprise working under the state finance ministry, will announce the Nirmal weekly lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Nirmal weekly lottery scheme will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today afternoon and the cumulative results will be released online after 4.30 PM.

The Nirmal lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 and last draw for this scheme was held on July 30. The Kerala Lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

This scheme carries a second prize of Rs 10 and a third prize of Rs 100,000 that will be given to 12 different tickets sold at various districts in Kerala.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next lottery draw -- for WIN WIN -- will be held on August 9, 2021 at Gorky Bhavan.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

Kerala lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

