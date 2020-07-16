Karunya Plus Result For KN 325 Draw From Kerala State Lotteries Today

Karunya Plus lottery results will be available online at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus result: Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises working under the finance department, will publish the Karunya Plus lottery result today. The Kerala State Lotteries has started its normal draw process from July 1 and it released the Akshaya lottery results on Wednesday, before it stopped some draws last week due to the triple lockdown announced in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. Karunya Plus lottery result for KN 325 draw will be released today evening. The Kerala lottery results will be available online at keralalotteries.com.

"Next Karunya Plus Lottery Draw will be held on 16/07/2020 at GOVT. MODEL B.H.S.S., ATTINGAL," an official statement from the Kerala State Lotteries had said last week.

This Karunya Plus lottery ticket carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and it was awarded to ticket number PA 557396 which was sold at Thrissur district last time.

A second prize of Rs 10 lakh of this Kerala lottery results was drawn to ticket number PL 312825 which was sold at Kollam district .

Karunya Plus ticket was sold for Rs 40.

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, and Akshaya apart from the bumper schemes. The establishment has stopped the Pournami scheme for now. The draw for Pournami used to be held on Sundays.

The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh now.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus Lottery results:

Step 1 : Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2 : Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3 : On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step 4 : Check for your number on the next page open

Karunya Plus lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya Plus lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya Plus lottery result direct link

According to an official statement from the Kerala State Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

