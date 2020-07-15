Akshaya Lottery Result From Kerala Lotteries Today. Details Here

Kerala Lotteries will release Akshaya lottery results online at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result 2020: Kerala State Lotteries will publish the Akshaya lottery result today. This Akshaya lottery ticket carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and it will be awarded to a ticket sold in any of the districts from Kerala where the lottery sales are allowed now. The Akshaya lottery also carries a a second prize of Rs 5 lakh. The tickets are sold for Rs 40. The Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will release Akshaya lottery results online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of state lotteries. The lottery draw results will be released online by 4.30 pm on the official website.

The live draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery result will be held at Thiruvananthapuram.

Before this, the State Lotteries had conducted Sthree Sakthi lottery and WIN WIN lottery draw in last two days.

Next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on Wednesday.

Akshaya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery results:

Step one: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step two: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step three: On next page click on the Akshaya lottery results link

Step four: Check for your number on the next page open

Akshaya lottery results: Direct link

Check the Akshaya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Akshaya lottery result direct link

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus apart from the bumper schemes.

The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to 1 crore.

"With the draw of Kerala Summer bumper, the Kerala State Lotteries has completed all the draws which were postponed due to the lockdown. Now from July 1, draws will be held on all days except Sundays," Anil Bhasker, Publicity Officer, Directorate of State Lotteries, said recently.

After that, the Kerala State Lotteries had stopped the draw in the state after triple lockdown was announced in the state capital.

"In the beginning, 65 lakh tickets will be printed for each daily lotteries. Distribution for one week's tickets have already started. The State lotteries had been printing more than 96 lakh tickets before the lockdown," the official had said,

