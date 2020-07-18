Karunya Lottery Result: KR 457 Kerala Lottery Result For Rs 80 Lakh Soon. Details Here

Karunya lottery result for KR 457 tickets will be released today at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announce the Karunya Weekly Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya lottery will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries. The Karunya lottery result for KR 457 tickets will be released today in the evening. The draw process for this state lottery will start at 3.00 pm today and the final results will be released online by 4.30 pm on the official website of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Karunya lottery will be held at Attilngal, Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya lottery carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 (or 80 crore) and it will be awarded to a ticket sold in the state. The Karunya lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 5,00,000 and one ticket will be awarded the same.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal lottery was held at Thiruvananthapuram yesterday.

Day before yesterday, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus was held at the state capital.

The Karunya lottery was sold for Rs 40 across the state.

According to the official Kerala lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

Right now, Karunya is a highest daily lottery handled by the Kerala lotteries.

This lottery also carries a third prize worth Rs 12 lakh and same will be awarded to 12 various tickets. Each ticket holder will get Rs 1 lakh as third prize.

Apart from this, Karunya lottery also carries various other prizes worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Karunya lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Karunya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Karunya lottery results:

Visit the official website

Click on the results link

On next page open, click on the Karunya lottery results' link

Check your Karunya lottery results from the PDF open next

Click here for more news on Lottery Results