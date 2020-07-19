Sikkim Lottery Result Live: Dear Morning Results Released. Evening Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery today live: Dear Love Morning results have been released @ sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Love Morning lottery results today for the 40th draw of the government lotteries. Sikkim lottery results for Dear Prospect Sunday will be released in the evening today. The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery result has been drawn to ticket number 94H 20469. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website of the state lotteries. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw of Dear Prospect Sunday lottery will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries, a state government enterprises, sold Morning lottery tickets for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Valuable and Dear Treasure Morning lottery results recently.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 20469 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery drawn today

