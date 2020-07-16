Sikkim Lottery Morning Result Released. Details Here

Sikkim lottery results are announced at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today result: Sikkim government has released the Sikkim Dear Precious Morning results today. Sikkim Lotteries, working under the Directorate of Sikkim State Lottery will release the Dear Success Thursday results in the evening. Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Fortune Wednesday results of Sikkim lottery were released yesterday. The first prize of Dear Precious Morning results has been awarded to ticket number 96B 64140. Sikkim lottery results are announced on the official portal of the establishment at sikkimlotteries.com. The Morning results are released after 12.00 noon and the Dear Success Thursday results will be announced in the evening after 4.00 pm.

Sikkim lottery today result live: Where to check

The Sikkim lottery results will be released online on this portal:

Sikkim lottery today result live

Sikkim lottery today result live: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Sikkim lottery results:

Step one: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com

Step two: Click on the Sikkim lottery result link

Step three: From the pdf page open, check your results

Apart from the Dear Day schemes and Labhlaxmi lottery, the Sikkim State Lotteries conducts daily draws for lotteries like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

The Sikkim Lottery draws are normally conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, with live broadcast at sikkimlotteries.com. The Directorate publishes the lottery results also on the same portal.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also resumed the regular draws of Kerala Lotteries recently and the Akshya lottery results were announced yesterday. It will release the lottery results of Karunya Plus lottery today.

