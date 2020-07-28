Sikkim Lottery Result Live: Dear Morning Results Released, Evening Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery result for Dear Admire Morning have been released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Directorate of State Lotteries, Government of Sikkim, has released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results today (July 28, 2020). The Sikkim State Lotteries will publish the Dear Chance Tuesday lottery results (for the day lottery draw scheduled for Tuesday) in the evening. The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 62J 72422. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document by Sikkim lotteries released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw for Dear Chance Tuesday lottery will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

The Sikkim Lotteries results for Dear Admire Morning have been released for the 42nd draw of the series.

Sikkim lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Sikkim lottery results for both morning and evening draws:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the pdf link given on the homepage

Step 3: Open the pdf file downloaded and check your Sikkim lottery results

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results and Dear Luck Monday results yesterday.

Apart from Dear Admire Morning Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning, Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

