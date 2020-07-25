Sikkim Lottery Result Live: Morning Result Released, Afternoon Draw Soon

Sikkim lottery results for the morning lottery have been released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery today result: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Valuable Morning lottery results today (July 25, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries Dear Valuable Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number which was sold by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The Directorate will conduct the Dear Honour Saturday lottery results in the afternoon. The Dear Valuable Morning lottery carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore prize which includes the super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results for the morning lottery have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Apart from Dear Valuable Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Vaulable Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Treasure Morning Friday and Dear Benefit Friday lottery results were announced yesterday.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Nirmal lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Karunya lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

