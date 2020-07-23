Sikkim Lottery Result Today Live: Morning Results Out, Afternoon Draw Soon

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Morning results have been released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim State Lotteries, a state government establishment, has released the Dear Precious Morning lottery results today (July 23, 2020). The Sikkim lotteries will release the Dear Success Thursday results in the evening. The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 81K 73590. These lottery tickets were sold for Rs 6. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website of the state lotteries. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

The Sikkim state lotteries had resumed its normal lottery business operations recently which was earlier stopped due to the preventive measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Dear Precious Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

It also has various other prizes of Rs 9,000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 73590 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Akshaya lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Karunya Plus lottery results will held at Thiruvananthapuram soon.

