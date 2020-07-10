Sikkim Lottery Live Results: Check Sikkim Lottery Morning Results Updates Here

Sikkim lottery result live: Sikkim lottery results are released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today live: Sikkim government's Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries has published the Sikkim Dear Treasure Morning results today. The Sikkim state lotteries will also announce the Dear Benefit Friday results today. Dear Precious Morning and Dear Success Thursday results of Sikkim lottery were released yesterday. Sikkim lottery results are announced on the official portal of the establishment at sikkimlotteries.com. The Sikkim Morning lottery results carry first prize of Rs 1 crore and today's Dear Treasure morning's first prize has been awarded to ticket number 83E 78550. The Morning results was released after 12.00 noon and the Dear Benefit Friday results will be announced in the evening after 4.00 pm.

Sikkim lottery today result live: How to check

Follow the steps given there to check the Sikkim lottery live and results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Morning or Evening results' PDF

Step 3: On the page downloaded, check your Sikkim Lottery results

Sikkim lottery today result live: Where to check

The Sikkim lottery results will be released online on this portal:

Apart from the Dear Day schemes and Labhlaxmi lottery, the Sikkim State Lotteries conducts daily draws for lotteries like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

The Sikkim Lottery draws are normally conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, with live broadcast at sikkimlotteries.com. The Directorate publishes the lottery results also on the same portal.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws in the wake of the precautionary measures imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Kerala has postponed the regular draws of Kerala Lotteries this week due to the triple lockdown announced in the state capital.

