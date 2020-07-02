Sikkim Lottery Result For Dear Precious Morning, Dear Success Thursday Draw Today

Sikkim lottery today result: Sikkim lottery results will be announced at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today result: Sikkim government's Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries will release the Sikkim Dear Precious Morning results and Dear Success Thursday results today. Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Fortune Wednesday results of Sikkim lottery were released yesterday. Sikkim lottery results will be announced on the official portal of the establishment at sikkimlotteries.com. The Morning lottery results carry first prize of Rs 1 crore and it will be awarded to one ticket sold by the state lotteries. The Morning results will be released after 12.00 noon and the Dear Success Thursday results will be announced in the evening after 4.00 pm.

The Sikkim lottery results will be released online on this portal:

Recently, the Sikkim government had concluded the draws of paper lottery which were scheduled in March and April. These draws were held from June 8 for the tickets which were earlier postponed due to the preventive measures imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Sikkim lottery results of draws fixed from March 30 to April 19 will be announced in this period.

Apart from the Dear Day schemes and Labhlaxmi lottery, the Sikkim State Lotteries conducts daily draws for lotteries like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

The Sikkim Lottery draws are normally conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, with live broadcast at sikkimlotteries.com. The Directorate publishes the lottery results also on the same portal.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also resumed the regular draws of Kerala Lotteries from this week. It released the lottery results of Akshaya lottery yesterday.

