Siikkim Lottery Result For Dear Cherished Morning Out; Dear Fortune Results Soon

Sikkim Lottery Today Live: Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning results at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries has released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results today (June 24, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 53E 92930. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document by Sikkim lotteries, a state government enterprises, released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw for Dear Fortune Wednesday lottery will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

The Sikkim lottery results are being released today for the draw scheduled earlier for April 14, 2020.

Second prize of Rs 9,000 of this lottery scheme has been awarded to 10 different tickets; 06722, 08028, 15266, 16688, 27933, 32751, 35918, 41593, 64010 and 88251.

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results yesterday.

Apart from Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Love Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Respect Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Recently, the Sikkim government decided to resume the draws of paper lottery schemes from June 8.

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Finance Department, Government of Sikkim, said in a statement that the draws of remaining Morning and Day lotteries from March and April will be held from June 8 to June 28.

The Sikkim lottery results of draws fixed from March 30 to April 19 will be announced in this period.

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the Pournami lottery results yesterday.

