Sikkim Lottery Result Released @ Sikkimlotteries.com. Details Here

Sikkim lottery today result: Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries of Government of Sikkim has released the Sikkim Dear Respect Morning results today. Another Sikkim lottery result for Dear Luck Monday draw will be released in the evening today. The Sikkim lottery results for these two lotteries will be released today for the draw earlier scheduled for April 19. The Sikkim Lotteries' results will be announced on the official portal of the establishment at sikkimlotteries.com. Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning Sunday and Dear Prospect Sunday results yesterday.

Recently, the Sikkim government decided to resume the draws of paper lottery schemes from June 8.

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Finance Department, Government of Sikkim, said in a statement that the draws of remaining Morning and Day lotteries from March and April will be held from June 8 to June 28.

The Sikkim lottery results of draws fixed from March 30 to April 19 will be announced in this period.

Earlier, in view of the coronavirus spread, the Sikkim Lotteries had announced that no draws of the state lotteries will be conducted from March 23 till further orders.

"It is to inform to the general public that the draws of paper lottery schemes of Government of Sikkim shall resume w.e.f. 08-06-2020. The paper lottery schemes are sold and marketed by M/s Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Limited, Sole Purchaser/Distributor of Sikkim State Paper Lottery tickets," Director, Sikkim State Lotteries, Government of Sikkim said in the statement.

Apart from the Dear Day schemes and Labhlaxmi lottery, the Sikkim State Lotteries conducts daily draws for lotteries like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

The Dear Morning lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 and its first prize is pegged at Rs 1 crore.

The Sikkim Lottery draws are normally conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, with live broadcast at sikkimlotteries.com. The Directorate publishes the lottery results also on the same portal.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also resumed the draws of Kerala Lotteries from last week. It released the lottery results of two draws scheduled in March last week.

