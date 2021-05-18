Kerala Lockdown: State Lotteries Cancels Draws

Kerala lottery results are released online at keralalotteries.com

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has cancelled all the draws scheduled to be held on May 28, May 29 and May 29. According to an official statement from the Directorate, the decision to cancel the draws has been taken keeping in view of the lockdown extension in the state. The Kerala State Lotteries had earlier cancelled all the lotteries those were scheduled from May 13 to May 27.

The Kerala State Lotteries has also postponed the draw for Bhagyamitra (BM-06) and Life Vishu Bumper (BR-79) scheduled to be held on May 14 and 23 respectively.

The statement has also said the lottery draws which were scheduled from May 10 to May 12 will be held later.

"New lottery dates will be intimated later," Kerala State Lotteries said.

Apart from bumper lotteries, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Karunya, WIN WIN, Karunya Plus, Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi.

The results of Kerala lottery draw published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

States like West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Punjab also conduct lottery draws.

Kerala had on May 14 extended the COVID-19 lockdown by a week till May 23, with four districts to be put under a "triple lockdown" with more stringent restrictions than the other 10. These districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Malappuram.

The lockdown, imposed following a dramatic rise in the number of infections in the state in recent weeks, began on May 8 and was initially scheduled to end on the 16th of the month.