Kerala Lottery Result Soon; Rs 70 Lakh First Prize. Here's How To Check

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus, Nirmal lottery results soon @ keralalotteries.com

Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal daily scheme on Friday. The state lotteries will release another lottery result from this week, Karunya, on Saturday. The Karunya lottery result, for the draw regularly being conducted on Saturdays every week, will be released online at keralalotteries.com. The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus tickets were released today.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete list of Nirmal lottery results online after 4.30 PM on Friday. This result (Nirmal lottery result for the draws being conducted on Fridays) will also be released at keralalotteries.com. Karunya results will be released for KR 496 tickets on this Saturday.

The Nirmal lottery result is being released for NR 221 tickets on this Friday. The Nirmal lottery carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. Apart from this, there are several other prizes for this weekly draw of which the tickets are sold for Rs 40.

The Karunya lottery result carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 lakh. Apart from this, there are several other prizes for this weekly draw of which the tickets are sold for Rs 40.

Karunya Plus lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya Plus lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya Plus lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Kerala lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

Daily lotteries of Kerala government

Apart from Nirmal and Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Karunya Plus, Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Click here for more Lottery Results News