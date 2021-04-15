Kerala Lottery Result Soon. Details Here

Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries' Karunya Plus lottery results will be released on Thursday. The Directorate has already released the Akshaya lottery results for Wednesday draws yesterday. The Karunya Plus lottery carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. Apart from this, there are several other prizes are given for Karunya Plus lottery which is normally drawn on Thursdays. The state lotteries is expected to release results for KN 364 tickets this week. The Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com, the official website of the Directorate.

On Friday, the Kerala State Lotteries will release the Nirmal lottery results, for which, the first prize is Rs 70 lakh. It also carries a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. A third prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given to 12 tickets each sold across the state. The daily tickets of Kerala State Lotteries are sold for Rs 40.

Kerala State Lotteries' daily results will be published online after 4.30pm on a day when draws are conducted.

According to an official Kerala lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, WIN WIN, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

Kerala lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download the results of Kerala lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala State Lotteries, keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, click on the Karunya Plus or Nirmal results link

Step 4: Check Kerala lottery results from the next page

