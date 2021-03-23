Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result Soon. Details Here

Kerala Lottery result of Sthree Sakthi lottery will be published at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will release the Sthree Sakthi lottery results or Kerala lottery Tuesday draw results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Sthree Sakthi lottery for SS 252 tickets will be published on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today afternoon and the results will be published online by 4.30 pm. The Sthree Sakthi lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 (or 75 Lakh) and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Kerala Directorate of State Lotteries, the official arm of the Kerala government which conducts the draw and other proceedings of the lottery business in the state, will conduct another draw tomorrow for Akshaya lottery results.

Day before yesterday, the Kerala State Lotteries released the Kerala summer bumper lottery result.

Day after tomorrow, the Kerala Lotteries will release the Karunya plus results and another lottery draw for Karunya scheme will be held on Saturday, .

According to an official Kerala lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, WIN WIN, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

Kerala lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download the results of Kerala lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala State Lotteries, keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, click on the Sthree Sakthi results link

Step 4: Check Sthree Sakthi results from the next page

