Rajasthan RTE Lottery 2026-27 Result Out: Check District-Wise School Allotment

Rajasthan RTE Lottery 2026-27 Result OUT: The Rajasthan Right to Education (RTE) 2026-27 lottery result for admission to private schools has been released today. Parents can now check the centralised allotment outcome on the official RTE portal at RAJPSP (rajpsp.nic.in).

This year, the Education Department received a total of 19,92,357 applications for free admission in private schools. Out of these, 6,25,146 students were included in the lottery, comprising 3,29,165 boys, 2,95,970 girls, and 11 third-gender students. The lottery determines admission based on the preference of schools filled by applicants. Children will be allotted seats according to their preference ranking in the chosen schools.

Rajasthan School Lottery System And Key Highlights

The Rajasthan Education Department conducts the lottery under the Right to Education Act to ensure free education in private schools. This year, the lottery covers 33,137 private schools, providing thousands of children access to free education. The state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, launched the lottery from Pali, officially deciding the future of thousands of students across the state.

Parents must complete the reporting and document verification process at the allotted schools by March 16, 2026, using the prescribed format. The process is designed to ensure students get admission smoothly, with seats already reserved in schools to avoid delays or issues.

How To Check RTE Rajasthan Lottery Result 2026-27

Parents can check the result via school login or by entering application details online.

For location-based search:

Visit the official portal at rajpsp.nic.in.

On the homepage, click "School Admission Status" or "Lottery Result - School-Wise".

Select "By School Location".

Fill in the details: District → Block → Gram Panchayat/ULB → Village/Ward → School.

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Click "Search" or "View" to access the lottery result for the selected school and find your child's name or application number.

Key Dates For RTE Rajasthan 2026-27 Admissions

RTE Online Application Start: February 20, 2026

Application Deadline: March 10, 2026

Lottery Result Announcement: March 12, 2026

School Reporting & Document Verification: March 17-25, 2026

New Academic Session Start: April 1, 2026

The RTE lottery ensures centralised seat allotment, allowing parents to secure admission for their children in private schools smoothly. With the new session starting from April 1, students allotted seats under RTE can begin their academic year without disruption.