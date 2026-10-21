'No Idea About Hindi Vowels': Internet Debates As Hasan Minhaj Mispronounces <i>Tadka</i> As '<i>Dharka</i>'

Hasan Minhaj is an American comedian and actor. The Emmy Award-winning star is currently enjoying the success of Best of the Best, which he produced along with several other notable names in Hollywood.

However, the comedian is currently under fire for mispronouncing tadka as "dharka" during an interview with Kat Kinsman, executive features editor at Food & Wine.

Hasan Minhaj Mispronounces Tadka As 'Dharka'

Explaining the concept of tadka, Hasan Minhaj said, "If you go to a restaurant anywhere in the United States, or even in India, there is this idea that when you order dal, you'll say, 'Extra dharka.'"

"DHARKA. Dharka is the fried onion that you put on top. But there is this expectation of, like, 'Hey! Don't be cheap with it. Like I want extra dharka. Put onions on it,'" he further added.

Explaining the context behind it, the actor said, "You can be as extra as you want to be. And I want this particular flavour profile. There is no right or wrong way to do it. You are telling the waiter to go at it. Really go for it."

Internet Reactions

A Reddit user commented on the viral video, saying, "You'll be surprised how many NRIs pronounce 'dupatta' as 'dubatta'. This is because they learn the language by hearing it, not by speaking or writing it. They have no idea what Hindi vowels or alphabets sound like."

A second user said, "Yeah! I understand that, but there's no way he went to an Indian restaurant and ordered tadka, calling it 'dharka,' and no one corrected him."

"Does he mean dal fry? Like, who orders 'dal with extra tadka'? All we say is, 'On dal fry, please,'" commented a third user.

A fourth said, "I'm even more confused now because where I'm from, we don't put onions in tadka."

Replying to the Food & Wine video, an Instagram user commented, "All I need in life is this man's confidence! And some extra DHARKA, whatever it means!"

"The comments are frying Hasan Minhaj just like his beloved dharka," a second user wrote.

A third joked, "My dal dharka and my dil tadka."

Also Read | Yash Performs Ravana Tandav In Ramayana: What The Shiva Stotram Really Means