Rani Mukerji Turns Heads In A Metallic Grey Saree At Sabyasachi's Diwali Reception In New York

Rani Mukerji knows how to show up in style. Be it traditional looks or contemporary glam, the actor always manages to make a statement.

Recently, Rani attended Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Diwali reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. In the photos shared by actor Kal Penn on Instagram, Rani was seen posing with him and Sabyasachi.

Rani wore a liquid-grey satin-finish saree that stood out for its lustrous finish and fluid drape. The fabric's subtle sheen gave the classic six-yard silhouette a modern edge. Rani styled the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. The cropped number featured a deep plunging V-neckline.

The actor's choice of accessories added pizzazz to the otherwise understated look. Striking a balance between vintage charm and modern styling, Rani opted for a pair of bold, thick-framed black square glasses. The unusual pairing added an unexpected twist to festive dressing.

To finish off her look, Rani carried an ornate silver-embellished mini bag with a chain strap. She wore a pair of delicate drop earrings, layered bracelets and a metallic wristwatch to complete the look.

Rani's choice of makeup made us fetch pen and paper to take notes. She opted for a soft glam look with natural eye makeup, soft blush and defined eyebrows. The star of the show was her bold red lips.

Her brown-highlighted hair was kept open in voluminous waves with a side parting. Her overall look was a reminder that festive dressing need not rely on heavy embellishments to make an impact. Sometimes, the most understated looks can easily attract the spotlight.

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