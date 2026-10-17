<i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Star Nitanshi Goel Steals The Show In Suneet Varma's Fishtail Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

Nitanshi Goel has been making waves with her on-screen performances and effortless charm. The Laapataa Ladies star recently brought that same glamour to the runway as she walked for designer Suneet Varma at Lakme Fashion Week 2026.

Nitanshi turned heads in a wine-coloured fishtail lehenga that brought traditional elegance together with contemporary drama. The ensemble featured a strapless blouse with an attached drape at the front right side of the bodice.

The skirt was structured as a modified lehenga-style fishtail silhouette. It fit snugly from the high waist through the hips and upper thighs, then flared out into a floor-sweeping volume at the lower leg. The body of the skirt was entirely encrusted with textured tiers of oversized metallic and plum paillettes.

To keep the focus entirely on the textured fabric and unique drape, the look was minimally styled with heavy oxidised metallic cuffs worn symmetrically on both wrists.

For makeup, Nitanshi opted for a subtle flush of pink blush, paired with a diffused berry-toned lip stain that mirrored the colour of the dress. Her eyes were subtly defined with a delicate sweep of warm-toned eyeshadow and long lashes for an understated look. Her hair was styled in a classic middle parting, left loose in Hollywood-style waves.

More About The Kashi Collection

Designer Suneet Varma presented his latest collection, Kashi, at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2026. The collection featured a versatile range of ready-to-wear skirts, draped saris, tops, trousers, dhoti skirts, jackets and corset tops, offering a modern take on occasion wear.

Inspired by Kashi's spiritual atmosphere, traditions and rich cultural heritage, the collection drew on the city's landscape and the changing light along the Ganges. Shades of red, purple, maroon and black dominated the palette, while intricate embellishments, handwork and thoughtfully crafted silhouettes celebrated Indian artistry through a contemporary lens.

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