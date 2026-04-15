From 82 Kg To 60 Kg, How A Chennai-Based Influencer Mom Lost Weight Without Crash-Dieting

Be it belly fat or puffiness in the face or limbs, weight gain has become one of the most common issues in modern times. This, in turn, can lead to a series of health concerns. Hence, weight loss journeys often leave fitness enthusiasts fascinated and encourage them to follow workout routines or diet plans more rigorously. Noopur Kalra, a prominent Chennai-based influencer mom and the founder of the fashion brand Label Noopur Kalra, recently opened up about her weight-loss journey.

In an Instagram post, Noopur Kalra revealed how she lost 22 kg. Here's what the influencer followed daily:

"Protein Became Non-Negotiable"

She said, "Protein was a game changer for me through food and protein supplements.” Although she mentioned how protein helped with satiety, energy, and consistency, she recommended, “Please consult a nutritionist to understand what works for your body.”

"Stopped Starving Myself"

The creator revealed, “I ate MORE, not less.” How did that work? She indulged in six small, balanced meals a day, which worked far better for her than crash dieting. “Trust me, you need to eat to lose weight. I learnt this the hard way,” the influencer added.

"No Crash-Diets"

According to Noopur, crash-diets don't last. Hence, she completely avoided them, further mentioning, “They don't heal your relationship with food.”

"Home Food"

The influencer opted for homemade food over meals ordered from delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. She said, “Even ‘healthy' food outside is cooked with ingredients you can't control. When I was serious about my goals, I mostly ate home-cooked meals.”

"Hydration Is Underrated"

According to the influencer, most cravings are actually due to dehydration. Hence, she added, “Once I started drinking enough water, the urge for sweets and fried food reduced a lot.”

"No Extreme Restrictions"

Despite prioritising homemade food, Noopur did not completely cut off sweets or outside food. She had them occasionally and mindfully, without guilt, highlighting how acknowledging cravings is also essential.

Noopur also recommended that those on a similar journey remember that what worked for her may not work for everyone.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



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