Alia Bhatt's Trainer Shares A 10-Minute Home Workout For Busy People

The most common excuse people give for not going to the gym is that they are too busy. Between sending children to school, getting ready for the office, preparing meals for the day, and coming back home after being stuck in traffic, time is a luxury for the average person.

Amid the hectic schedule, going to the gym is the last thing that crosses one's mind. But Karan Sawhney, co-founder of the fitness brand The Tribe India, recently took to Instagram to share an easy 10-minute workout routine. You should listen to him, as he works with Bollywood A-listers, including Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt.

10-Minute Workout Routine For Busy People

Sharing a simple routine, the fitness trainer emphasised the need to move more rather than doomscroll on your phone. He shared a simple routine that people can follow at home, without needing any gym equipment.

He even challenged the viewers to time themselves. Before you can even break a sweat, you will be done with your workout, and irrespective of how busy your day has been, you can surely take out 10 minutes for an at-home workout, if you cannot spend an hour in the gym.

The 10-minute workout includes

Squats - The exercise helps build overall body strength and boosts functional mobility

Push-ups - They target the shoulders, chest, and triceps while boosting core strength

Plank - Not only does it stabilise the spine, but it also engages the core and builds strength

Bicycle crunches - If you think you need to go to the gym for cycling, you are mistaken, as bicycle crunches can be done at home without any equipment

High knees - This is a cardiovascular exercise that increases heart rate, improves stamina, and helps burn calories

Macro Workouts And Their Benefits

Over the years, studies have concluded that a person does not have to live in a gym throughout the day to stay healthy. They can practise micro workouts because a little movement is better than none. Once you get into the habit of working out, you can gradually increase the time and pace.

According to a study published in the Society of Behavioral Medicine, a 10-minute workout three times a week can boost endurance by 20%. Even people struggling to manage high blood pressure can benefit from a daily 10-minute walk.

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