People often talk about weight loss in numbers, but going from 111 kg to 66 kg in a year takes more than stepping on a scale every morning. For Delhi-based influencer Ekta Bindal, the transformation came down to building a routine around food, movement, sleep and consistency.

Ekta lost 45 kg in 12 months and has now shared the meal plan she followed and adapted during her weight-loss journey. Her approach focused on keeping calories around 1,500 a day, while making protein a priority.

She describes the meal plan as a general example rather than personalised medical or dietitian advice, since calorie and protein needs can vary from person to person.

What She Eats In A Day

Ekta's breakfast included besan-paneer chilla with fruit. The meal combined around 50 grams of besan with 75 grams of low-fat paneer and vegetables such as onion, tomato, capsicum and coriander. She paired this with a medium-sized fruit such as an apple, orange, guava or kiwi.

For lunch, the plan featured chole, rice and paneer. Her portion included 100 grams of cooked basmati rice, 50 grams of raw chole, 50 grams of low-fat paneer and mixed vegetables.

An evening plant-protein shake with chia seeds helped add another protein-rich meal to the day. The calories and protein from the shake can vary depending on the brand of protein powder used.

Dinner was kept relatively simple with a soya vegetable bowl, made using 50 grams of dry soya chunks, or alternatively low-fat paneer, along with vegetables. Ekta paired this with a small roti or a measured portion of rice.

Overall, the plan provided approximately 1,500 calories and 100–110 grams of protein, along with around 150-160 grams of carbohydrates, 35-40 grams of fat and roughly 30 grams of fibre.

Fitness Routine

Her weight-loss routine wasn't limited to counting calories. She also aimed to drink around 2.5-3 litres of water a day and complete 7,000-10,000 steps.

Another habit she followed was taking a 10-minute walk after meals. She also emphasised getting around 7-8 hours of sleep and doing strength training around four times a week, when possible.

The larger takeaway from her transformation is that weight loss wasn't presented as one drastic change or a short-term diet. Instead, her routine combined portion control, higher protein intake, daily movement, strength training, and adequate rest.

While a 1,500-calorie plan worked for her, the same calorie target may not suit everyone. Individual requirements can differ based on factors such as age, height, weight, activity levels and health conditions. For anyone looking to make a significant dietary change, professional guidance can help create a plan suited to their needs.

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