Miss Universe 2026 concluded with Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto emerging as the winner. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela contestants finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Representing India was Kaziah Liz Mejo, who could not make it beyond the Top 30. After the swimsuit round during the finale, she was eliminated. She missed the crown, but the entire country is proud of her, and India's first-ever Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, has shared a special message for her.

Sushmita Sen Is Proud Of Kaziah Liz Mejo

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of Kaziah Liz Mejo from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi before she left for Puerto Rico. The beauty pageant contestant was wearing a Rs 1.4 lakh Samant Chauhan saree and flaunting her Miss Universe India crown.

Sushmita Sen wrote, "May you always welcome the universe with that beautiful smile. You represented us with grace, love and happiness... You won hearts! I am proud of you."

Photo: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram

Harnaaz Sandhu remains the most recent Miss Universe titleholder from India. Before her, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta brought the coveted crown home in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

Miss Universe 2026 Finale

The Miss Universe 2026 finale was held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Amid the glitz and glamour, Kaziah Liz Mejo represented India with pride and confidence.

She made it to the Top 30, which also included Brazil, Tanzania, Ukraine, Israel, the Netherlands, Chile, Puerto Rico, Colombia, the United States, and Cuba, among others.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka could not make it to the Top 30.

Next was the swimsuit round, after which the Top 12 were selected. The list included Chile, the Dominican Republic, the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and France.

After the evening gown round, the Top 5 were selected: the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.

In the final round, each contestant was asked the same question: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"

Jennifer Barreto delivered the winning answer. She said, "I believe the world needs leaders who are professionally empathetic. We live in a world where we often judge and question others, but a leader should stand up for their values, set an example, and raise the bar."

As Miss Universe, she supports the idea of building networks that cater to the needs of communities. The newly crowned pageant winner believes that when leaders listen to their communities and develop strategies accordingly, they can create a significant impact.

Also Read | Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto Crowned Miss Universe 2026 Winner