The Miss Universe 2026 finale culminated with Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto emerging as the winner. Miss Dominican Republic was the first runner-up, and Miss Venezuela emerged as the second runner-up. Miss Philippines and Miss New Zealand finished in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

"A new queen, a new era! Congratulations to Jennifer Barreto, our new Miss Universe, bringing the crown home to Puerto Rico!," read the caption of the video on the official page of Miss Universe.

All about Miss Universe 2026 Jennifer Barreto

1. The Puerto Rican beauty queen is married and is also a mother to a seven-year-old daughter, Penelope. At 27, her academic background includes two master's degrees, one in Psychology and the other in Clinical Social Work. She has channelled her education into a career centred on prevention, intervention and community welfare.

2. According to Hola, Barreto works as a Prevention Specialist with the US Department of Defense's Army division. Her role involves developing initiatives to discourage harmful behaviours and encourage healthier communities.

3. Outside her professional commitments, Barreto enjoys reading and playing volleyball. She is also involved in volunteer activities across Puerto Rico.

4. She volunteers with the Pediatric Diabetes Association of Puerto Rico, where she works towards supporting children living with diabetes and their families while helping spread awareness about the condition.

5. She has also viewed her pageant journey as an opportunity to further this cause rather than simply a stepping stone in her career. Barreto sees the Miss Universe Puerto Rico platform as a way to reach more people and encourage meaningful change.

Also Read | Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto Crowned Miss Universe 2026 Winner

