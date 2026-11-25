The 75th edition of Miss Universe has concluded, with Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto emerging as the winner. Reigning Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico crowned her successor.

Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez was named the first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz finished as the second runner-up.

The Top 5 finalists included the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. In the final round, each finalist was asked the same question: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"



Jennifer Barreto delivered the winning answer. She said, "I believe the world needs leaders who are professionally empathetic. We live in a world where we often judge and question others, but a leader should stand up for their values, set an example, and raise the bar."

As Miss Universe, she supports the idea of building networks that cater to the needs of communities. The newly crowned pageant winner believes that when leaders listen to their communities and develop strategies accordingly, they can create a significant impact.

Puerto Rico's Second Victory On Home Soil

With Jennifer Barreto's victory at Miss Universe 2026, Puerto Rico has now won the Miss Universe crown six times. The country's previous titleholders were:

Marisol Malaret (1970)

Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985)

Dayanara Torres (1993)

Denise Quinones (2001)

Zuleyka Rivera (2006)

This also marks Puerto Rico's second Miss Universe victory on home soil. Previously, Denise Quinones (2001) was crowned Miss Universe when Puerto Rico hosted the pageant.

About Miss Universe 2026

The Miss Universe Organization celebrated 75 years this year since the pageant was established. To mark the diamond edition, a new crown was introduced.

The caption read, "Introducing 'The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy.' With 3,150 diamonds, 75 years of history, and one extraordinary crown, it celebrates the past, present, and future of Miss Universe."

From a beach runway to personal interviews, the swimsuit round, the national costume competition, and many more events along the way, the beauty queens gave their best, thriving under pressure while exuding grace and confidence.

Miss Universe 2026 started with more than 130 countries participating, but along the way, 15 countries exited, either voluntarily or due to visa issues and franchise disputes.

Miss Universe Austria Victoria Amerson exited, citing the need to protect her mental and physical health. Miss Universe Bulgaria Ana-Maria withdrew from the pageant after being involved in a car crash. Miss Universe Saint Martin, Madly Marian, also pulled out of the international pageant, citing personal reasons.

Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, and Malaysia did not participate in the diamond edition due to corporate and franchise disputes. Apart from these countries, Nepal, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the Republic of the Congo could not participate because of visa issues or U.S. visa restrictions.

Ahead of the finale in Puerto Rico, former Miss Michigan USA Taylor Hale told PEOPLE, "Miss USA has become healthier, which I'm really excited about, but that titleholder still has to go to Miss Universe," questioning, "What type of entity, what type of organization do we actually have as it is right now?"

She added, "This is not a healthy organization. It doesn't have healthy leadership. These women are not protected."

The controversy also spilled over to Miss Universe Israel, who was booed during the National Costume Competition. Danielle Yablonka wore a gold-toned outfit depicting the Old City of Jerusalem. The ensemble also featured the word "peace" in English, Arabic, and Hebrew, which drew criticism from the audience.

Many people in the audience booed her, and a section of social media users criticised her outfit, questioning the message of peace amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The finale was held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. The 76th edition of Miss Universe will be hosted by Vietnam.

Also Read | India's Kaziah Liz Mejo Eliminated From Miss Universe 2026, Misses Top 12 Spot