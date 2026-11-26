The Kardashian-Jenner sisters often share the ins and outs of their lives, sometimes unfiltered and raw, drawing praise or criticism from social media users depending on the content they choose to share.

This time, Kendall Jenner is under fire for wearing beachwear with Om motifs printed all over it. While some fans were intrigued to spot the symbol, which carries deep significance for Hindus, a section of social media users criticised her choice.

Kendall Jenner's Om-Printed Beachwear Sparks 'Faith, Not Fashion' Row

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of herself with Kendall Jenner on a yacht. Kendall was wearing a black outfit, while the socialite appeared to be covering her black bikini with a yellow cloth featuring Om prints all over it.

Kendall Jenner is facing online criticism over her Om-printed beach outfit. Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Replying to the post, a user wrote, "Om is not just a design or a fashion statement. It is a sacred symbol of faith, devotion, and Sanatan culture for millions of Hindus. Please respect our religious beliefs and symbols."

A second user commented, "Everything was perfect until I saw my religious scarf used as a towel!!!"

A third said, "Sacred religious symbols from Sanatan culture aren't fashion accessories to be worn over swimwear. Celebrities and stylists need to do basic research before turning someone's faith into a vacation aesthetic."

A fourth questioned, "Our traditional cloth is your beach cover-up? Interesting."

A fifth noted that Kendall wearing a cloth bearing a symbol of significance in Hinduism was not on their 2026 bingo card.

A sixth said, "Everything was perfect until I saw the dress."

Significance Of Om In Hinduism

Among Hindus, Om is not merely a sacred symbol; it is also a sacred mantra. The polysemous symbol is considered a seed syllable and is revered as a sacred sound. Followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, and Jainism invoke it in everyday life and during meditation.

The essence of the symbol is linked to consciousness, the Absolute, Brahman (the ultimate reality), and the cosmos. Devotees of Lord Shiva often see it as a sonic representation of the divine. The symbol can be found at both the beginning and the end of passages in the Vedas, the Upanishads, and many other Hindu texts.

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