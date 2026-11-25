Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto made history on November 24 by becoming the first mother ever to be crowned Miss Universe.

But while her victory at the 75th edition of the international pageant was a moment of celebration for Puerto Rico, it also triggered a rather different conversation online. Were her answers good enough to win her the crown?

Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with criticism of the judges' decision, with several viewers questioning how Barreto emerged victorious over contestants from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the Philippines and New Zealand.

Instead, the conversation is centred on her answers during the final question-and-answer round, particularly one about artificial intelligence that earned her the nickname 'Miss ChatGPT'.

Several viewers felt that contestants from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, New Zealand and the Philippines had stronger performances. Others focused on Barreto's response to a question about AI, comparing her answer to something generated by ChatGPT.

The criticism also brought another part of the competition into focus. During the final round, contestants were asked questions about leadership and the qualities the world needs most. Their responses quickly became a subject of comparison, with viewers debating whose answers were more convincing.

But how much does a contestant's answer actually matter when it comes to winning Miss Universe? Is the final question enough to change the outcome, or do judges consider her entire performance?

Why Is Jennifer Barreto Being Called 'Miss ChatGPT'?

The nickname 'Miss ChatGPT' emerged after Barreto's response to a question about artificial intelligence during the second-to-last round.

She was asked what human value should never be lost as artificial intelligence continues to grow. In her response, she spoke about using AI carefully and protecting the values that make us human.

Her answer was along the lines of:

"The AI came here to stay, and I think the most important thing is to use it carefully. And if artificial intelligence puts our values at stake, then it is never a value. Value is what makes us, us and stays true to ourselves.

"I'm not worried about how intelligent artificial intelligence is," she added.

While the question itself was about the growing influence of AI, viewers began drawing comparisons between her response and the kind of answers ChatGPT might generate. Some felt the wording was generic and lacked a personal touch, while others questioned whether it directly addressed the question.

The nickname soon made its way into social media comments, with users writing "Miss ChatGPT".

Have a look at some reactions:

What Did She Say About The Qualities The World Needs In Its Leaders?

Apart from the AI question, another response by Barreto became a talking point among viewers.

During the final round, she was asked about the qualities the world needs most in its leaders. She spoke about the importance of being "professionally empathetic", standing by one's values, setting an example and raising the standard for others.

Her answer was also compared with those given by other finalists. Some viewers felt the responses from contestants representing the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, New Zealand and the Philippines were more compelling.

The criticism was not restricted to the answers. Several viewers questioned the overall result, with some alleging that 'the host country had an advantage. Others called the competition unfair and claimed that Puerto Rico was not among their preferred choices for the crown'.

How Is The Miss Universe Winner Actually Decided?

A common misconception about beauty pageants is that the contestant who gives the best answer in the final round automatically wins. In reality, the competition involves several stages, and the final question is only one part of the judging process.

At Miss Universe 2026, 116 contestants competed for the crown. Their performances were assessed through preliminary rounds before the field was narrowed down to the finalists.

These rounds generally involve:

Closed-door interviews: Judges assess a contestant's personality, communication skills, confidence, personal experiences and advocacy.

National costume: This round showcases the contestant's cultural identity and the creativity behind her presentation.

Swimsuit: Judges look at confidence, stage presence, posture and how comfortably a contestant carries herself.

Evening gown: Poise, presentation, movement and overall stage presence come into focus.

Question-and-answer rounds: Finalists are tested on their ability to think, communicate and respond to questions under pressure.

The competition progressively narrows down the contestants, with the Top 5 answering questions before the final placements are announced.

The preliminary performances help determine who advances, while the final rounds give judges another opportunity to assess the remaining contestants.

So, How Much Does The Final Answer Matter?

Quite a bit, but it is not the only deciding factor.

The final question-and-answer round is arguably one of the most closely watched parts of Miss Universe because it gives audiences and judges a glimpse of how contestants think beyond their stage performances.

A contestant may have an impressive walk, a well-presented evening gown and a strong interview, but the final question tests a different set of skills. Can she understand what is being asked? Can she organise her thoughts quickly? Can she communicate an opinion without losing her composure?

Judges are likely to consider several aspects of an answer:

Relevance: Does the contestant actually answer the question, or does she move towards a prepared speech?

Clarity: Is her message easy to understand?

Confidence: Can she communicate without appearing overwhelmed by the pressure?

Originality: Does she offer a perspective that feels personal rather than generic?

Composure: Can she handle a live audience, cameras and a time limit without losing her train of thought?

Communication: Does her delivery make the message engaging and convincing?

A strong answer can strengthen a contestant's position, particularly when the finalists have already performed well across other rounds. Equally, an answer that appears vague, disconnected or overly rehearsed can invite questions about her ability to communicate as the face of an international organisation.

However, the Miss Universe Organisation does not publicly disclose the exact weightage assigned to each round or the scoring formula used for the 2026 final. It would therefore be inaccurate to claim that Barreto won because of her answer alone, or that another contestant lost solely because of hers.

Did Jennifer Barreto's Answer Make Her Stand Out?

There is another aspect of Barreto's victory worth considering. At 27, she came into the competition with a background in psychology and social work. She had also built her Miss Universe Puerto Rico campaign around service, integrity and pride in her community.



Representing the municipality of San Sebastian, she won the national title in June 2026 before going on to compete internationally.

Her victory is significant beyond the debate over her answers. She is the first mother and married woman to win the Miss Universe crown, following the organisation's 2023 decision to allow married women and mothers to participate. She also brought Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe title, ending a 20-year wait since Zuleyka Rivera's 2006 victory.