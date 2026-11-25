Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto emerged as Miss Universe 2026. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela beauty queens finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejo represented India on the global stage, where she made it to the Top 30. In the next round, she was eliminated as the organisation announced the Top 12: Chile, the Dominican Republic, the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and France.

While India lost the crown, the country is certainly proud of how Kaziah Liz Mejo carried the pageant spirit with her till the end. Praising her, Miss Universe India released a statement. "The crown may have found a new head, but you are our pride forever," read the caption.

The organisation further noted that while the beauty pageant contestant concluded her journey, she represented India with the utmost grace, confidence and pride.

"From the first step to the final moment, her journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Thank you, Kaziah, for the memories, the magic and the moments that will stay with us forever. Your competition may have reached its final chapter, but your story is only beginning," the statement concluded.

Sushmita Sen Is Proud Of Kaziah Liz Mejo

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of Kaziah Liz Mejo from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi before she left for Puerto Rico. The beauty pageant contestant was wearing a Rs 1.4 lakh Samant Chauhan saree and flaunting her Miss Universe India crown.

Sushmita Sen wrote, "May you always welcome the universe with that beautiful smile. You represented us with grace, love and happiness... You won hearts! I am proud of you."

Miss Universe 2026 Finale

After the swimsuit round during the Miss Universe 2026 finale, Kaziah Liz Mejo was eliminated. While she made it to the Top 30, beauty queens representing Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had already ended their journeys before that stage.

After the evening gown round, the Top 5 were selected: the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

In the final round, each contestant was asked the same question: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"

The 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico gave the winning answer. She is the first mother to ever win the coveted title of Miss Universe.

Reigning Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico completed the crowning ceremony as she placed the stunning crown, featuring 3,150 diamonds and marking 75 years of the international pageant, on her successor.

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